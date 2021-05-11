$217.29 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will announce $217.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.50 million. Cloudera posted sales of $210.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $919.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $925.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,746 shares of company stock worth $6,548,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. 114,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,126. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.25.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

