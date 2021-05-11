2,196 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.55 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

