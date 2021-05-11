220 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $2,011,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 383.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 46.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,223.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.58. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $752.10 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,169.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,072.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

