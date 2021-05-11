$236.00 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report sales of $236.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $225.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 60,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,215,000 after purchasing an additional 96,582 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.