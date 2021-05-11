2,522 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.