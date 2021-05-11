25,373 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,373 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBVA opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

