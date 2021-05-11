$28.37 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report $28.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.45 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $25.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $112.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.49 million to $114.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $106.78 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $110.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBCP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. 13,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,104. The company has a market cap of $337.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

