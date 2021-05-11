$30.26 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will announce $30.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.90 million. Altabancorp reported sales of $31.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $121.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.54 million to $122.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $130.59 million, with estimates ranging from $128.67 million to $133.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Altabancorp from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:ALTA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 75,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTA. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

