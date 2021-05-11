$303.55 Million in Sales Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will post sales of $303.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the lowest is $297.10 million. Himax Technologies reported sales of $186.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 136.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,255,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 405,134 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 964.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 134,527 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.