30,821 Shares in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Socket Mobile news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of Socket Mobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $550,539.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,042.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCKT stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.50. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

