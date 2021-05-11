$37.29 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report $37.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.40 million and the highest is $38.17 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $28.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $151.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.25 million to $153.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $160.13 million, with estimates ranging from $157.89 million to $162.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

SLRC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $778.01 million, a P/E ratio of -153.50 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

