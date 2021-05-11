$4.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce $4.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.56 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Moderna posted sales of $66.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,215%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $16.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $21.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $22.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.61.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,703,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,998,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $189.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.47.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,453,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $975,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,731,720 shares of company stock worth $838,205,524 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

