$456.86 Million in Sales Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will post $456.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.60 million to $477.12 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $482.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Insiders sold a total of 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 67,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.95. 4,864,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,446. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

