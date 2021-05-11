$501.90 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will report $501.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $497.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $506.79 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $392.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

SQM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,370 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $18,435,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $16,691,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 36,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

