55I LLC Buys 9,138 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 241,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.