55I LLC Has $14.13 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

55I LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,937 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 123,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 215,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

