55I LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.57.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

