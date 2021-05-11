55I LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 185.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,956 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 76,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USXF opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

