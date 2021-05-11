55I LLC Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

55I LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41.

