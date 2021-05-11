5,600 Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Purchased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Costello Asset Management INC owned 0.05% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. 55I LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,614,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,154,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,580,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,166,000. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,573,000.

SCHJ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,887. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.