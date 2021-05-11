$6.30 EPS Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to announce earnings of $6.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.55 and the lowest is $6.04. Anthem posted earnings per share of $9.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $25.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.67 to $25.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $28.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.87 to $29.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.62.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,698,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $401.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.01 and its 200-day moving average is $328.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.