$6.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will report $6.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.89 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $28.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.48 billion to $28.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.13 billion to $29.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $319,824.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Insiders have sold 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 986,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

