60,850 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 60,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,487,750. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

