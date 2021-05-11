850 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by One One Wealth Management LLC

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.35. 27,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,103. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.52 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

