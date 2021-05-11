A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $85.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. A. O. Smith traded as high as $72.45 and last traded at $72.28, with a volume of 3514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.13.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In other news, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $2,355,070.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,869.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,446 shares of company stock worth $9,363,984. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 46,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

