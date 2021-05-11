Aave (AAVE) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Aave coin can now be purchased for approximately $449.80 or 0.00791559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aave has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Aave has a market cap of $5.62 billion and approximately $480.77 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00085723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00060426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00107787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.44 or 0.09290810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,046 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

