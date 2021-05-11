Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 110,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2,993.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 106,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.54. The company has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

