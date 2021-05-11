AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ABCL opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $71.91.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.
