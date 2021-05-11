Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$120 million.

ABST traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,425. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $702.38 million, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0639 dividend. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.60.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

