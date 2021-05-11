Acacia Research (ACTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.01 million, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.09.
About Acacia Research
Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.