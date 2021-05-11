Acacia Research (ACTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.01 million, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

