Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Accolade in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Accolade’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $42.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,753,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

