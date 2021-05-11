ACG Wealth Boosts Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

ACG Wealth lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,824. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $197.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.