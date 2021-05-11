ACG Wealth Buys 236 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

ACG Wealth boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

