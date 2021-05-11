ACG Wealth Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $158.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.54. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $160.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.