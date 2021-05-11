ACG Wealth Invests $600,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

