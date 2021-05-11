Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0216

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market cap of $21.39 million and $5.57 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00085119 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00075584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00107376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.39 or 0.00785706 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.