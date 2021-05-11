Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACHV opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $59.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.71. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $18.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

