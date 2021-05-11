Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $93.17 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

