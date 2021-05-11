Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-3.700 EPS.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.84.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.