Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives $26.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

AFIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. 1,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,171. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 EPS for the current year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.