ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ADCT has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.53. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.54. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

