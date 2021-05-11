ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ADC Therapeutics traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 3715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

ADCT has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 502,171 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.53.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

