adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Declares Dividend of $1.77

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 1.7749 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

ADDYY opened at $173.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.09 and a 200-day moving average of $168.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

