adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Declares Dividend of $1.77

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 1.7749 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
ADDYY opened at $173.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.09 and a 200-day moving average of $168.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $185.00.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.