adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADS. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €302.20 ($355.53).

adidas stock opened at €286.45 ($337.00) on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €270.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €279.62.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

