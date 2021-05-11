Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 51.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 939,078 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,603 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Adobe were worth $446,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.46. The company had a trading volume of 66,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,489. The company has a market cap of $231.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.01 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $494.87 and its 200 day moving average is $479.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.