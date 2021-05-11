AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,755 Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

In related news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $466,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 5,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $100,288.71. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.