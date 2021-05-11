AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,202 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 172.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after buying an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after buying an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,637,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,279,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.12. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock worth $504,577,145 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

