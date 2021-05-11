AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,412 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08.

