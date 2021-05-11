AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period.

FAUG opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91.

