AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,994 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $113,887,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,677,000 after acquiring an additional 283,276 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.46.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

